Contrasting Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for J. W. Mays and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gecina 0 2 1 1 2.75

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. W. Mays -2.24% -0.94% -0.56% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. W. Mays and Gecina”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.55 -$140,000.00 ($0.26) -151.67 Gecina $751.58 million N/A $335.20 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than J. W. Mays.

Summary

Gecina beats J. W. Mays on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

