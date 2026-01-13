WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,539 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the December 15th total of 103,746 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Stock Up 0.6%

GCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 32,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3191 per share. This represents a yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is a long-only commodity strategy providing actively-managed exposure to four broad commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals via related futures contracts. GCC was launched on Jan 24, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

