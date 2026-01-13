Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 188,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 65,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.89 million for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative net margin of 188.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

