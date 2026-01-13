Alina (LON:ALNA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.80 and last traded at GBX 14.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

Alina Trading Up 9.6%

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of £3.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.42.

Alina Company Profile

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

