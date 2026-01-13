JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,365 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 443,477 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,316,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,316,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 212,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,602. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

