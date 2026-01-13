Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Short Interest Down 81.0% in December

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,721 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 109,128 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 174,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FSEC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

