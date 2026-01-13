Short Interest in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ) Declines By 78.4%

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,486 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 67,001 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BACQ. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 120,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 21,750.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,809 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000.

BACQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 173,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,340. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:BACQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not presently have operations of its own and intends to seek opportunities primarily in sectors where its sponsor, Bleichroeder & Co, holds expertise, including financial services, industrials and technology.

The company’s strategy involves raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to finance acquisition targets and working closely with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements.

