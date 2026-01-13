Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.31. Approximately 548,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,271,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Bruker Trading Down 5.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -314.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.Bruker’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

In related news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,268. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bruker by 750.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 63.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

