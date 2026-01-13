Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$62.85 and last traded at C$62.72, with a volume of 71541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.56.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is focused on dividend income. Index constituents are selected from the FTSE Canada All Cap Index. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

