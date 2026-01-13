Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.16 and last traded at $72.5220, with a volume of 465319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens set a $85.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 27.37%.The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

