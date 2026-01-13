ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 33975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,878,000 after acquiring an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

