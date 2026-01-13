Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,289 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the December 15th total of 24,442 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 338,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 782,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Price Performance

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,364. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

