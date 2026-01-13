Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ag Growth International (AFN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN) recently:

1/13/2026 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Ag Growth International was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Ag Growth International was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Ag Growth International was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$58.00.

11/17/2025 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$50.00.

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

