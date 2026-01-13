Small Cap Stocks To Research – January 13th

Envirotech Vehicles, Beyond Air, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: One or more errors occurred. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV)
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.
Beyond Air (XAIR)
Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
