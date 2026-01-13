Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Stock Price Down 31% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) dropped 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.01 and last traded at $64.21. Approximately 85,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 444,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rich Sparkle
Rich Sparkle Stock Down 10.8%
Rich Sparkle Company Profile
Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rich Sparkle
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Rich Sparkle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rich Sparkle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.