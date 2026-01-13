Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Stock Price Down 31% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) dropped 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.01 and last traded at $64.21. Approximately 85,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 444,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Rich Sparkle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

