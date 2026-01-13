VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,096 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 3,831 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8,430.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CDL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

