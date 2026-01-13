Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 69,418 shares.The stock last traded at $60.0650 and had previously closed at $59.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 234,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.