Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 415,258 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,385,246 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 859,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 859,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 13,086,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.