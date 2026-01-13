Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCR. National Bankshares upgraded Strathcona Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Strathcona Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.86.

Strathcona Resources stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.14. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.75 and a 1-year high of C$45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

