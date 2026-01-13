Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) received a C$41.00 target price from equities researchers at TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.25.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 3.8%

AFN traded up C$1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.77. 222,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.33 million, a PE ratio of -57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$17.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of C$389.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

