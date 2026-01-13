K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 350.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$26.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$24.75 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.03.

Shares of KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

