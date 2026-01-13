Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$110.00 to C$120.00. The company traded as high as C$104.13 and last traded at C$103.70, with a volume of 67946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.93.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.43.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.25 million during the quarter. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 12.53%.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

