First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,745 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 83,996 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.47 and a beta of 0.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

