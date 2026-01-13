First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,745 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 83,996 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.47 and a beta of 0.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.