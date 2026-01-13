Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Down 72.5% in December

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 726 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 2,643 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
About Fidelity Metaverse ETF
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
