Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Down 72.5% in December

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 726 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 2,643 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:FMET Free Report ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

