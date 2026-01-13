WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 37 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 137 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Price Performance

DVSP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 27.0%.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Company Profile

The WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 20%. DVSP was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

