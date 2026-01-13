Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of RTX Call Options (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 11,660 call options.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RTX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.29. 2,444,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. RTX has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying: Traders purchased ~15,946 RTX calls—about a 37% jump vs. the average—signaling short-term bullish bets and heavier options demand that can amplify upside in the equity.
- Positive Sentiment: Options-market attention: A Benzinga piece drills into RTX options market dynamics, highlighting elevated activity and liquidity that can reflect speculative or hedging interest supporting the share move. A Closer Look at RTX’s Options Market Dynamics
- Positive Sentiment: Defense spending tailwinds: Analysts note RTX is well-positioned to benefit from proposed increases in U.S. defense budgets, improving revenue visibility for major contractors and supporting longer-term earnings outlook. Is RTX Well-Placed to Benefit From Higher Defense Spending?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market recap: A Zacks note flagged RTX’s recent outperformance vs. the market, but this is a retrospective summary rather than new company-specific catalysts. RTX (RTX) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: GPU-brand headlines (Nvidia "GeForce RTX" / RTX 50xx coverage) are generating buzz but pertain to Nvidia's GPU product line and are unlikely to materially affect RTX Corporation's aerospace & defense fundamentals.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader GPU cycle news (AMD RDNA5 timing, laptop promotions) may influence semiconductor peers but have limited direct effect on RTX Corporation.
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
