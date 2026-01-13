Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fortress Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,658 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 1,394 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 923.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 7.5%

FBIO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.54. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 6.40%.The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through a network of majority?owned subsidiaries that target areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rare diseases and dermatology. Fortress Biotech’s business model emphasizes in?licensing or acquiring promising drug candidates and coordinating their development through specialized affiliate companies, allowing for flexible capital allocation and focused management of individual programs.

Through its portfolio of subsidiaries, Fortress Biotech advances a diversified pipeline spanning small molecules, biologics and cell therapies.

