China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.4040, but opened at $31.0101. China Merchants Bank shares last traded at $32.2150, with a volume of 2,589 shares.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS: CIHKY) is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

