Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $13.93. Seven and I shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 104,351 shares changing hands.

Seven and I Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Seven and I had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Seven and I Company Profile

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

