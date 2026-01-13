Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.52. Bridgestone shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 503,738 shares traded.

BRDCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off?the?road equipment, and aircraft.

