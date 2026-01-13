Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 92.8%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 285,110 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the December 15th total of 3,935,645 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 370,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 536.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 321,584 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Assertio by 51.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 12.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

ASRT stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,279. Assertio has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $2.85. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 21.06%.The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assertio to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Assertio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, formerly known as Depomed, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including neuropathic pain, migraine and breakthrough cancer pain. The company’s commercial portfolio includes three FDA-approved products—Qutenza (8% capsaicin) for postherpetic neuralgia, Butrans (buprenorphine) transdermal system for chronic pain and Onsolis (fentanyl buccal soluble film) for breakthrough cancer pain—which are marketed primarily in the United States under licensing agreements with global partners.

In addition to its marketed therapies, Assertio maintains a pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting a range of pain and neurological conditions.

