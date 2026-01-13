Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 620,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,796. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.68 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

