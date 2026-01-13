Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$227.17 and last traded at C$227.66, with a volume of 46667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$230.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$240.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$245.46.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm’s Canadian segment.

