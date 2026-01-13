Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.5550, with a volume of 134201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
