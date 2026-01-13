Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.5550, with a volume of 134201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

