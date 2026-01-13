Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.30. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,777 shares trading hands.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $695.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.