Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.59. Health and Happiness (H&H) International shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Up 6.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International is a Hong Kong–based company specializing in infant nutrition and maternal & child health care products. The company’s core business revolves around the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of premium milk formulas, dietary supplements and related consumables, marketed under brands such as Biostime. Its product suite ranges from infant formulas and organic milks to probiotics and nutritional supplements designed for expectant mothers, infants and young children.

H&H operates multiple manufacturing facilities and quality-control laboratories that comply with internationally recognized standards, enabling the company to serve markets across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and other Asia-Pacific regions.

