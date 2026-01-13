JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Short Interest Up 297.2% in December

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,117,069 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the December 15th total of 1,288,207 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,883,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,883,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,946,000. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,477,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,362 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 162,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 2,711,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,890. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

