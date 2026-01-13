The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target to $11.50

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VYX. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of VYX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 931,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.