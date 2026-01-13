Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Red Cat stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,381,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,831. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 229,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

