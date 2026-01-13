Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.3370, with a volume of 555119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPTA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other news, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,679.68. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $65,136.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,276.28. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,188. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,662,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

