National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 107412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group set a $30.00 target price on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $21.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.