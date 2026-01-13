Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund (NYSEARCA:SOVF) Short Interest Update

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund (NYSEARCA:SOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,308 shares, a growth of 384.5% from the December 15th total of 1,302 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Price Performance
Shares of SOVF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 9,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.
Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 77.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund
Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Company Profile
The Sovereign’s Capital Flourish Fund (SOVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 80 to 100 US companies whose leaders seek to build corporate cultures based on biblical values. SOVF was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Sovereign’s.
