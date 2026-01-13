Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund (NYSEARCA:SOVF) Short Interest Update

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund (NYSEARCA:SOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,308 shares, a growth of 384.5% from the December 15th total of 1,302 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Price Performance

Shares of SOVF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 9,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 77.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund

Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

The Sovereign’s Capital Flourish Fund (SOVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 80 to 100 US companies whose leaders seek to build corporate cultures based on biblical values. SOVF was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Sovereign’s.

