Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7



Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Featured Stories

