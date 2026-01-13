Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.13 and last traded at $148.1250, with a volume of 333605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

