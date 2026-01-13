First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $123.0360, with a volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.60.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.4092 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.