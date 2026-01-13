Short Interest in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expands By 363.9%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,038,816 shares, an increase of 363.9% from the December 15th total of 3,673,141 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,355,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,355,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,800. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,488. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11,128.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,579,000 after buying an additional 1,789,388 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in ServiceNow by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,233,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,946,000 after buying an additional 979,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 847,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 672,898 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.96. 4,628,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,017. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $135.73 and a 1 year high of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

