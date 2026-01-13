iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.8090, with a volume of 3040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.72.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

