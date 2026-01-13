iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.53 and last traded at $100.46, with a volume of 348922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,741,000 after buying an additional 5,633,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after buying an additional 1,880,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 764,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,324,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 495,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

