VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $321.44 and last traded at $320.03, with a volume of 226110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.35.
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened supply?risk headlines (tankers attacked near a major Caspian loading terminal) add near?term upside pressure to oil prices and support demand for oilfield services. Two oil tankers attacked near key CPC loading terminal
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. policy threats against buyers of Iranian crude and talk of tariffs/penalties tighten perceived supply risk, supporting oil prices and services sentiment. Oil Edges Up as Trump Vows to Penalise Iranian Crude Buyers
- Positive Sentiment: Norway awarded 57 offshore drilling permits in its licensing round — a direct demand signal for oilfield services and equipment in the North Sea region. Norway awards 57 drilling permits in offshore oil, gas exploration round
- Neutral Sentiment: Russia says oil assets it develops in Venezuela belong to Russia and it will continue work there — keeps geopolitical complexity high but the direct market impact is uncertain. Russia counters Trump’s assertion over oil in Venezuela
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Venezuela has restarted exports and at least two supertankers have departed carrying crude add supply to markets, which can cap oil prices and weigh on oil services demand over time. Venezuela reopens oil wells and resumes crude exports following Trump administration policy changes At least two supertankers depart Venezuelan waters carrying oil
- Negative Sentiment: Trading houses and commodity groups are already marketing Venezuelan cargoes to Asian refiners, accelerating the return of supply into global markets and pressuring price upside. Trading houses beat US majors to first deals for Venezuelan oil
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs warns of a potential supply swell in 2026 that could push oil prices lower over the year — a headwind for oilfield services demand and OIH’s outlook if realized. Goldman projects lower oil prices in 2026 as supply swells
VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.1%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
