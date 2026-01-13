VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $321.44 and last traded at $320.03, with a volume of 226110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.35.

Key VanEck Oil Services ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.