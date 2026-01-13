Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,545 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 65,002 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 82,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of ELIL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,282. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1321 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 148.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 55.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $934,000.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

