Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,545 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 65,002 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 82,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of ELIL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,282. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1321 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.